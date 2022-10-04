Allen (knee) has a chance to return for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Sean McVay said "He is making good progress. Whether that's this week or the following week, we're kind of keeping all options open and available," per Manzano. Allen missed the Rams' last three contests due to a knee procedure he underwent after the team's opener against the Bills, but it sounds like he's close to reclaiming his normal role as Los Angeles' starting center. If he's unable to play in Week 5 against the Cowboys, Jeremiah Kolone would likely receive the starting nod, since backup center Coleman Shelton is set to miss time with a high-ankle sprain he suffered Monday against the 49ers.