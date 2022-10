Rams coach Sean McVay said that Allen (knee) will not play against the Panthers on Sunday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Allen has yet to play in 2022 after undergoing knee surgery Sept. 10, and the Rams will now be without their starting center for the sixth game in a row. McVay did not indicate who would start in place of Allen in Week 6, per Barshop, though it's likely that Jeremiah Kolone will step in once again after getting the starting nod against Dallas on Sunday.