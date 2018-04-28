Rams' Brian Allen: Scooped up in fourth round
The Rams selected Allen in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 111th overall.
Los Angeles doesn't have a ton of draft capital this year, but it doesn't have a ton of needs, either. Nabbing Allen here helps add depth on the interior of the offensive line. He could compete with John Sullivan for the starting job at center and will be a reserve at that position if he loses the battle, along with being an emergency option at guard.
