Rams' Brian Allen: Sitting out Sunday
Allen (knee) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen's still recovering from a procedure on his knee earlier in September. Coleman Shelton will likely take over Allen's starting center role for Week 3's contest against Arizona.
