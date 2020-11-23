site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Brian Allen: Unavailable Monday
Allen (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
Allen was considered doubtful with the knee injury, so he never had a strong chance of suiting up Monday. Coleman Shelton should serve as the primary backup at center behind Austin Blythe.
