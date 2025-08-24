Covey secured four of six targets for 32 yards and returned one punt for 14 yards during Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns.

The veteran's final appearance in the preseason started off with quarterback Dresser Winn's first target of the game, which fell incomplete. More notable for Covey's chances of making the final 53-man roster was who wasn't out on the field Saturday, as Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield joined Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington as players who head coach Sean McVay chose to rest. Given Covey's rather quiet preseason, his most likely outcome is a spot on the Rams' practice squad, unless the team chooses to keep seven wideouts on their initial 53-man roster.