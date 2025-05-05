Los Angeles signed Covey (neck) to a one-year contract Monday.

Covey spent last year with the Eagles, securing seven of eight targets for 34 yards across his five regular-season appearances. A neck injury sustained Week 13 forced Covey to land on IR, and though he resumed practicing in full late during the playoffs, he wasn't able to gain clearance in time to suit up for Philadelphia's win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Now healthy, Covey will compete for an opportunity to earn a depth role with the Rams.