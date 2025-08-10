Covey caught both of his targets for 31 yards during Saturday's 31-21 preseason win versus the Cowboys.

The former Eagles wideout notched a nifty 26-yard gain on a deep pass from Stetson Bennett, but didn't get an opportunity to showcase his skills as a return man, which was his primary role back in Philadelphia. Xavier Smith is his primary competition for that role with the Rams, and his incumbent status likely has the edge over Covey so far to retain the role. The most likely outcome for Covey is a spot on the practice squad and a role if injuries befall the wide receiver corps.