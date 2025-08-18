Covey caught three of six targets for 13 yards and returned one punt for two yards during Saturday's 23-22 preseason victory against the Chargers.

On a day where many of the Rams' wideouts battling to make the final cut had excellent games, Covey struggled to get anything going. Xavier Smith, Covey's primary competition for a roster spot, secured all four of his targets for 49 yards and protected his spot as the sixth (and likely final) wideout on the Rams' potential 53-man roster. Covey will get one last chance to make an impression for his new team against the Browns in next week's preseason finale for the Rams.