Hager (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup, Hager earned an active status by putting in a full practice Friday. He's served primary in a special-teams role for the Rams this season, logging defensive snaps in only four of the team's 10 games.

