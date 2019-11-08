Play

Coach Sean McVay said Hager (shoulder) will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Hager wasn't able to practice Thursday, so he's already trending toward a third straight absence. If the fifth-year pro indeed lands on IR, his season would be over. Troy Reeder has served as the main replacement during Hager's absence and figures to continue this role if an IR designation becomes official.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories