Rams' Bryce Hager: Dealing with stinger
Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Hager is dealing with a shoulder stinger and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Seattle, J.B. Long of ESPN LA reports.
Hager suffered the injury early in the first half against the Buccaneers on Sunday, and as evidenced by this news, could be forced to miss more time. The Rams didn't practice Monday, but if they did, Hager would've been a non-participant on a short week per Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, which doesn't bode well for his chances to play. The 27-year-old's practice availability throughout the week should shed more light on his chances to play Thursday.
