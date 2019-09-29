Play

Hager (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.

Hager left the game in the first half with this shoulder issue, so he'll likely be evaluated during halftime and try to make a return afterwards. If he can't return, expect either Travin Howard or Troy Reeder to slot in at inside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories