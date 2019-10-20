Rams' Bryce Hager: Late addition to injury report
Hager is questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta with a shoulder injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Hager sat out Week 5 with a shoulder injury but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a separate issue. He wasn't listed on the injury report at all this week prior to Saturday. Troy Reeder will likely see increased snaps at inside linebacker should Hager be unable to play Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...