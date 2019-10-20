Play

Hager is questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta with a shoulder injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Hager sat out Week 5 with a shoulder injury but it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a separate issue. He wasn't listed on the injury report at all this week prior to Saturday. Troy Reeder will likely see increased snaps at inside linebacker should Hager be unable to play Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories