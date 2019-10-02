Play

Hager (shoulder) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hager suffered the shoulder stinger during Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay and didn't participate at practice during the short week of preparation. Troy Reeder figures to see increased defensive snaps in his absence.

