Hager (calf) is officially listed as questionable for the Rams' Week 12 matchup versus the Saints.

Hager presumably sustained the injury in last week's loss to the Vikings. He saw his workload increase each day this week, so he looks to be trending in the right direction, but no formal decision is expected to be made until Sunday.

