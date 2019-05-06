Hager signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Monday.

Hager spent the first four years of his career with the Rams, and it now looks as if that streak will extend at least one more season, assuming he makes the 53-man roster. He's increased his tackle total every campaign while mostly seeing the field as a special teams player, culminating in a career-high 14 tackles in 2018.

