Rams' Bryce Hager: Shifts to IR
The Rams placed Hager (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hager watched the last three outings from the sidelines due to this injury, and the Rams will now shut him down for the season. The fifth-year pro will finish the campaign with 11 tackles (seven solo) through five contests. Cory Littleton and Troy Reeder will continue starting at inside linebacker. Hager's contract expires in March, so there's a chance he played his last game for the Rams.
