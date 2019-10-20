Play

Hager (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Hager was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with the shoulder injury, and will miss his second game this season. With the 2015 seventh-round pick sidelined, look for Troy Reeder to be the primary beneficiary to receive an increased snap count for the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories