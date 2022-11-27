Perkins warmed up with the Rams' No. 1 offense ahead of Sunday's game at Kansas City, all but confirming he'll be L.A.'s starting quarterback, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Perkins also handled the first-team reps during Week 12 prep, with Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) out indefinitely and John Wolford recovering from a stiff neck. Now that his status is confirmed, Perkins will direct an offense that will be without top wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle, IR) and Allen Robinson (ankle, inactive), meaning Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee and Ben Skowronek are the notable pass catchers available to the Rams. In 30 snaps across two appearances this season, Perkins has completed six of 11 passes for 61 yards and notched eight carries for 43 yards.