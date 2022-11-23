Perkins is expected to take first-team reps at quarterback and potentially start Sunday's road matchup against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perkins was serviceable during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saint, when he relieved Matthew Stafford (head) with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter and completed five of 10 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also ran five times for 39 yards. With top backup John Wolford (neck) also dealing with injury Wednesday, Perkins could be called upon to draw his first career NFL start Sunday in Kansas City. Fantasy managers will need to monitor the practice activity of Los Angeles' entire quarterback room Week 12.