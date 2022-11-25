Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Perkins received the first-team reps in practice this week, but he wouldn't say whether Perkins or John Wolford will draw the starting assignment at quarterback for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Matthew Stafford (neck/concussion protocol) has already been ruled out for the second time in three games following his early exit during the Rams' Week 11 loss to the Saints. While Wolford was sidelined for that game due to a neck strain, Perkins replaced the injured Stafford and completed five of 10 pass attempts for 64 yards and carried five times for 39 yards across 25 snaps. Though Wolford has been the Rams' No. 2 quarterback when healthy this season and even started in Week 10 while Stafford was in the concussion protocol, he struggled to move the offense and turned the ball over two times in a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Wolford was limited in practice Wednesday before returning to the field as full participant Thursday and Friday, but his poor showing Week 10 may have resulted in him falling behind Perkins on the depth chart. Confirmation on the Rams' plans at quarterback may not arrive until hours before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but thanks to the rushing ability he displayed Week 11 and during his collegiate career at Virginia, Perkins would likely represent the more appealing fantasy option of the two signal-callers if he ends up getting the nod. In that scenario, Perkins would be working behind a porous offensive line that would be without its starting center in Brian Allen (thumb) and perhaps its starting left tackle in Ty Nsekhe (ankle), who is listed as questionable.