Perkins completed one pass for -3 yards and rushed three times for four yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Sunday marked the first time in Perkins' three years with the Rams that he was able to take the field outside of the preseason, but his five snaps on offense resulted in a disappointing one total yard of offense. John Wolford didn't fare much better in the lead role, as he only accumulated 147 passing yards before padding his stats on the final drive in garbage time. Matthew Stafford (concussion) will have to clear the concussion protocol in order to return for Week 11's showdown with the Saints, but neither Wolford nor Perkins would be inspiring choices for fantasy if Stafford were unable to play.