Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for Week 13 action and also noted an appearance from Stafford the rest of the season is uncertain, at best. That leaves Wolford and Perkins as the team's available signal-callers, and the former will get the nod Sunday. If Perkins sees the field this weekend, though, his scrambling ability may be tapped, as he's averaged 5.1 YPC on his 17 rushes in three games on the campaign.