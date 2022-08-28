Perkins completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Bengals.

With John Wolford (thumb) missing the final in-game action of the preseason, this was Perkins' final opportunity to make a statement and become the primary backup to Matthew Stafford. The results were a mixed bag, as the Rams either punted or fumbled on their first six drives before Perkins led a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 32-yard pass to preseason phenom Lance McCutcheon. Perkins then finished the job with his legs, scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown for the Rams' first points of the contest with 11:25 to go in the contest. Perkins likely earned a spot on the Rams' final roster, as Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that coach Sean McVay indicated that both Perkins and McCitcheon have made strong cases for inclusion. The final decision between Wolford and Perkins may come down to availability, which may tip the needle to Perkins to start the season if Wolford still struggles to find a grip on the football during his recovery from a torn fingernail.