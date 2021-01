Perkins signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Perkins enjoyed a solid college career, throwing for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns and 21 interceptions and running for 1,691 yards and 20 scores over 27 games at Virginia. An undrafted rookie, Perkins spent the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad. The 24-year-old will aim to win a backup role in Los Angeles this offseason.