Perkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 29-22 win over the Chargers on Saturday. He also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Perkins made a strong statement for a spot on the roster with an effective performance at the helm, utilizing his legs for an 11-yard touchdown scamper and his arm to throw a pair of touchdowns to rookie undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon. Perkins, entering his third year in the league with zero in-game action, will still likely enter the year as the third-string quarterback barring injury, with John Wolford as the primary backup to Matthew Stafford (elbow).