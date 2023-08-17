Hopkins has been a bright spot at training camp according to head coach Sean Payton.

After missing three games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy to start the 2022 season, Hopkins played in the remaining 14 games as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee, but only saw meager results. He is projected to be in the same position goinig into 2023, sans the suspension, but it looks like things may be starting to click for the fourth-year tight end. He did notch a career-high 57 receiving yards in Week 16, which indicates he was trending in a positive direction. Still, as long as he is behind Higbee in the pecking order his ceiling remains limited.