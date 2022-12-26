Hopkins secured all three of his targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Hopkins saw a significant jump in playing time in Week 16, with his 38 snaps by far a season high, and he responded with the best performance of his young career. In the first quarter, he snagged a 22-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to help set up the first of Tyler Higbee's two touchdowns, and he added receptions of 16 and 19 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Mayfield fed his tight ends often, with a combined 12-151-2 line versus the rest of the team's 12-79-0 line, and while Hopkins will still be an unreliable fantasy target in the short term, this performance against a normally rock-solid Broncos' defense is a good indicator of what Hopkins can do when given an opportunity.