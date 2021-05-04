Hopkins could compete for offensive snaps following the selection of Jacob Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

While Harris was a wide receiver in college, he spent his time during the pre-draft process with tight ends coach Wes Phillips, and he's expected to be a lock to play special teams. Hopkins was limited to a development role and received just two offensive snaps last season, but tight end Gerald Everett is out of the picture after signing with the Seahawks during free agency, so there should be opportunities for Hopkins to take a step forward in Year 2.