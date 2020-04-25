Rams' Brycen Hopkins: Drafted by Los Angeles
The Rams selected Hopkins in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 136th overall.
It's an interesting selection considering the Rams' ability to utilize athletic tight ends, which is essentially the core of Hopkins as a pro. The redshirt senior did have drop problems throughout his collegiate career at Purdue, and that's unlikely to change with Los Angeles. He's buried behind both Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett on the depth chart, but the latter will see his contract expire in 2021, so this feels like something of a luxury/future-based pick.
