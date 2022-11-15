Hopkins reeled in one of his two targets for an 11-yard gain in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Suiting up for the fourth contest in a row after serving a three-game suspension earlier in the season, Hopkins once again served as the primary backup to Tyler Higbee. Hopkins narrowly cleared 20 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps for the second straight game, and he could have a path to seeing a slight uptick in playing time moving forward even while Higbee remains healthy. With star wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) undergoing surgery Wednesday and set to miss at least four games, the Rams will need to turn to a collection of players to replace his 10.8 targets per game. While some of that volume will be diverted to the run game, the Rams could explore using more two tight-end sets featuring both Higbee and Hopkins, the latter of whom was a standout pass catcher during his college days at Purdue.