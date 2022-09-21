Hopkins received a three-game suspension Wednesday for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being active for both of the Rams' games this season, he's been blanked in the box score while earning eight snaps on offense and six more on special teams. His next chance to log his second catch as a pro won't come until Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Panthers. In the meantime, Tyler Higbee will continue to dominate TE reps for L.A., while Roger Carter and Jared Pinkney are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.