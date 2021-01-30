Hopkins suited up for five games but played just two offensive snaps during the 2020 regular season.

The fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft owns the athleticism to take a step forward next season, and he could have more of an opportunity with fellow tight ends Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt both set for free agency. Still, it's rare for a second-year tight end to leap right into fantasy relevance, and Tyler Higbee is still the No. 1 option at the position. It's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach with Hopkins until the dust settles following the draft and free agency.