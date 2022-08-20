Hopkins caught all six of his targets for 41 yards in Friday's 24-20 loss to the Texans.

Hopkins operated as a safety valve for quarterback John Wolford during a first half that saw Wolford under constant pressure, and he came through with a perfect six-for-six catch rate. The second half saw Bryce Perkins only target Hopkins once on a play that was called back due to penalty, but Hopkins easily outpaced fellow tight ends Kendall Blanton and Roger Carter, who combined for two catches and 28 receiving yards in the loss. With one preseason game against the Bengals next Saturday remaining, Hopkins may have leapt Blanton and become the favorite to be the backup to starter Tyler Higbee with Friday's performance.