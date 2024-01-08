Hopkins caught two of three targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 21-20 win against San Francisco.

Despite only taking 18 snaps on offense behind starter Davis Allen, Hopkins managed to make the biggest impact on the stat sheet, including a game-long 29 yard reception on a lengthy third down to help extend a drive that led to a Tyler Johnson touchdown. With Tyler Higbee (shoulder) and Allen the primary tight ends for the Rams this season, Hopkins managed just five catches for 78 yards in 14 games, and will be a backup behind the duo in the playoffs unless Higbee misses more time with his injury.