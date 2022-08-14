Hopkins caught one of two passes for nine yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Chargers.

Fellow backup tight end Kendall Blanton was on the field as well, but only Hopkins was targeted by Bryce Perkins, and he was able to snag one of the two for a nine-yard gain during the Rams' first touchdown drive of the game. With Tyler Higbee being eased back in to action after recovering from an MCL injury suffered in the NFC Championship Game last season, expect to see plenty of both Hopkins and Blanton during Friday's second preseason game against the Texans.