Hopkins caught his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

Hopkins did the most with his only opportunity of the game, laying out for a Baker Mayfield pass off play-action and turning it into a big gain. Hopkins was on the field for 19 snaps on offense, and while the stat line may look innocuous, Mayfield only completed 11 passes on the day, and five of those were to his tight ends. The Rams close their season with an away game against the Seahawks in Week 18, and Hopkins should continue to get an extended look in the offense.