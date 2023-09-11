Hopkins secured one of two targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Hopkins started his fourth year with the Rams very similarly to how his third year went, playing in just over a quarter of the snaps on offense and seeing a scant few targets head his way. His lone catch saw him showcase his elusiveness as he shook off one defender in route to a big gain, but unless starter Tyler Higbee misses any time, Hopkins is unlikely to break through on the stat sheet in a meaningful way.