Hopkins recorded seven catches for 109 yards during the 2022-23 season.
Hopkins missed three games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, but was on the field for all 14 of the Rams' remaining games, operating as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee after Kendall Blanton was released. As injuries piled up for the Rams, Hopkins saw his role increase as the season progressed, and he notched a career-high 57 receiving yards in Week 16's contest against the Broncos. The 2020 fourth-round pick will enter the final season of his rookie deal looking to continue carving out a role similar to what he saw in the latter half of the 2022 season while firmly entrenched behind the veteran Higbee.