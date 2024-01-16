Hopkins finished the 2023 regular season with five receptions for 78 yards.

The majority of Hopkins' limited production came when thrust into a more prominent role in Week 18 with Tyler Higbee sitting out with a shoulder injury. Hopkins secured two catches for 47 yards in the contest, but spent the majority of the year taking just a handful of snaps per game on offense, including zero in the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions. Hopkins is an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and while Higbee is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in the aforementioned playoff game, rookie Davis Allen and Hunter Long (knee) both remain under contract for next season, and Allen in particular flashed plenty of promise in Higbee and Long's absences. Even if Higbee isn't ready for the start of the 2024 campaign if the rehab from his injury goes slowly, it is likely questionable if the Rams will bring back Hopkins as the fourth tight end on the roster given his light production in 2023.