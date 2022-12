Hopkins caught his only target for eight yards during Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders.

Hopkins has saw his playing time steadily decrease since peaking during Week 12's game against the Chiefs, and he only took the field for four snaps on Thursday compared to Tyler Higbee's 61, suggesting that Higbee has fully recovered from a mild knee issue that he suffered a few weeks ago. Hopkins will likely continue to be used sparingly at best barring another injury to Higbee.