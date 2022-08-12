Hopkins is listed as the third-string tight end on the Rams' first unofficial depth chart, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Hopkins had a breakout performance in Super Bowl LVI, notching 47 yards on four receptions after garnering just a single catch through the first twelve games of his career. Despite ending his year on a positive note, the return of Tyler Higbee combined with Kendall Blanton's presence relegates Hopkins back to a tertiary role going into his third year with the Rams, albeit with evidence that he can produce if thrust into a starting role.