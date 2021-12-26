The Rams activated Howell (thigh) from injured reserve Saturday.
Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson should handle the majority of the backfield reps Sunday at Minnesota, leaving Jake Funk and Howell as the reserve options after completing their respective stints on IR this week. Meanwhile, L.A. also activated Cam Akers (Achilles) from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, but he won't make his season debut just yet. Whenever Akers receives clearance to play -- whether it's Week 17 or 18 or in the postseason -- Howell will fall further down the depth chart.