Young (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Sean McVay, Young is expected to suit up for Los Angeles' Week 14 contest, but he's officially listed as questionable, per Rodrigue. Young was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday, and if he's unable to play Sunday, Ochaun Mathis would likely see more snaps in the Rams' linebacker corps.