Young (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Young sat out of Friday's practice after being limited in the first two sessions of Week 15 prep due to a lingering knee injury. That appears to have been a maintenance day for the third-year edge rusher, who has been given the green light to play in Sunday's home tilt. Young has tallied 1.0 sacks in back-to-back games, and his 11.0 sacks (through 13 regular-season games) is tied with Danielle Hunter and Josh Sweat for fifth most in the NFL.