Rams' Byron Young: Finishes with four stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young tallied four tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 42-26 win against San Francisco.
Young's tackle total was his highest since he recorded eight stops against Baltimore in Week 6. He continues to be a key part of Los Angeles' defense and has posted 9.0 sacks -- fourth-most in the NFL -- through nine games.
