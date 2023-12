Young had two solo tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Young broke his three-game dry spell when he got to Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter for a six-yard loss. Young has six sacks on the year and is tied with Aaron Donald for the most sacks on the team. The third-round rookie out of Tennesse has played in at least 50 defensive snaps in 10 of his last 11 games and has 52 tackles over 13 games this year.