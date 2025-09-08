Young logged nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 14-9 win over Houston.

Young was one of three Rams players to record a sack Sunday, with his takedown of C.J. Stroud early in the second quarter leading to a Texans punt two plays later. Young logged 15.5 sacks over the first two years of his NFL career, and the 2023 third-rounder is expected to play a prominent role in the Rams' pass rush alongside fellow edge rusher Jared Verse.