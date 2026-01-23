Young (knee) will practice in a limited fashion Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks.

The third-year pro from Tennessee opened the Rams' week of practice with consecutive DNPs but upgraded to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Despite his questionable designation, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Young is "going to be ready to go," so he's expected to suit up for the NFC Championship Game. If active Sunday, Young will operate as one of Los Angeles' top pass rushers, having recorded 12.0 sacks during the regular season.